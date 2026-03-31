"He'd be perfect": Former Bayern Munich teammate advises Robert Lewandowski on a surprise transfer

"Robert scores in every conceivable way. He would be a real asset to Juventus, and I would advise him to wear the black and white shirt. He scores everywhere and will continue to do so for many years to come. He would be perfect for the Bianconeri. But then again, they already have a brilliant striker," said Costa in an interview with Tuttosport.

The Brazilian and Lewandowski played together for Bayern for three seasons between 2015 and 2017 and then again between 2020 and 2021, so they know each other very well. After his time in Munich, Costa moved on to Juve – and is now recommending that the Polish striker make the same move.

In the 2017/18 season, Costa was loaned out by Bayern to the Old Lady, with a permanent move following a year later. Across all competitions, he made 103 appearances for the Turin side (ten goals, 22 assists) and won the Italian league title three times.