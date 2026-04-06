Germany's record-breaking international Lothar Matthäus claims that the early extension of Nico Schlotterbeck's contract with BVB is being held up by the demand for an exit clause to be included before the end of this summer.
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"He absolutely insists on having it included": Lothar Matthäus reports on Nico Schlotterbeck’s controversial demand in contract negotiations with BVB
Speaking on Sky 90, the 65-year-old said: "He is determined to have the release clause included after the World Cup. In the hope that he can use the World Cup to put himself back in the spotlight, as a regular centre-back in the German national team should they succeed, so that in the end he might get the chance to move to an even bigger club – with perhaps greater recognition than he receives at Dortmund."
However, the details of the potential clause are not yet entirely clear. "I think that’s still very much under discussion. And I know that Dortmund would be prepared to grant him this release clause," said Matthäus.
- getty
Nico Schlotterbeck's contract with BVB runs until 2027
Schlotterbeck’s contract with Borussia Dortmund runs until the summer of 2027. The Black and Yellows have been trying to secure an extension for months, so far without success. The issue has been back in the spotlight in recent days, after the centre-back denied that an agreement was imminent following the Germany v Ghana international. Among other things, he pointed out that he had been negotiating for a long time with former BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl but now had to speak to his successor, Ole Book.
That conversation took place last Wednesday, as Book confirmed following Dortmund’s 2-0 Bundesliga victory on Saturday evening. And Schlotterbeck qualified his comments from earlier in the week, emphasising: “I wanted to clarify that because, of course, a lot of it was directed at me personally. If a media outlet writes that I’m signing this week and I then don’t sign, I’m left looking foolish. I can’t really please anyone.”
The 26-year-old defender added: "I had a good conversation with Lars (Ricken, ed.) and Ole. We’ll continue the talks this week. Then, I think, it won’t be long before I make a decision."
Will the Schlotterbeck extension be completed quickly after all?
However, as *Bild* reports, two factors now suggest that a deal could be finalised swiftly after all. Firstly, Schlotterbeck feels that by employing “stalling tactics, he risks squandering the great goodwill he enjoys among the fans”. Secondly, no top-tier club has “really made a serious bid” for his services.
He would leave the back door open for a move to a European giant with the release clause mentioned by Matthäus, in the form of a transfer fee that is not set too high.
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Nico Schlotterbeck's performance statistics at BVB
Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 155 10 18 26 3