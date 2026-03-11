Hazard: "I wouldn't be surprised if Vinicius retired at 30"

"Nowadays, people talk more about what he does off the pitch or what he goes through, rather than what he brings to the game. People forget what an exceptional player he is," explained Hazard. "All this must weigh on him. It can't be easy to take to the pitch thinking only about football. I wouldn't be surprised if, at 30, he said he was leaving, that he was quitting football, because nothing would change anyway," explained Hazard in an interview with public broadcaster RTBF.

Despite the controversy that often surrounds the Brazilian striker, Hazard recognises in him a mentality very similar to his own: "He's just someone who likes football, who loves to play and just wants to have fun. A bit like me when I was on the pitch."

If he could give him one piece of advice, however, the former Belgian star would urge him to be cautious: "I would say to him, 'Be careful. Play the way you want to play, but be careful. People are waiting for you to slip up. Keep playing, enjoy yourself and entertain the true football fans."