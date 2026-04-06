'It hasn't been easy for him' - Kylian Mbappe criticism addressed by Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa

Preparation for the first leg has been dominated by talk about Mbappe's role as the focal point of Madrid's offensive strategy. The World Cup winner struggled in Madrid's 2-1 defeat to Mallorca in La Liga at the weekend, as he was partnered with Brahim Diaz upfront.

Arbeloa noted: “It’s clear that Mbappe has different qualities to Brahim, so we’ll have to play in a different way. But I’m delighted to have such outstanding players at our disposal. Mbappe came here to play this sort of match. We’re lucky to have everyone available and not have a squad with ten or eleven players out.”