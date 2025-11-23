Getty Images Sport
Harvey Barnes dampens Scotland's World Cup hopes as Newcastle forward claims making international switch from England 'obviously isn't on my mind'
Barnes shines as Newcastle down Man City
Barnes was instrumental as Newcastle returned to winning ways with a fine 2-1 victory over Premier League title contenders Manchester City on Saturday evening. He opened the scoring midway through the second half with a well-taken strike past Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Newcastle's lead only lasted five minutes, however, as centre-back Ruben Dias fired City level after Eddie Howe's side failed to clear a corner. The Magpies were ahead again in the 70th minute as Barnes scrambled what proved to be the winning goal over the line after Bruno Guimaraes had hit the crossbar.
Saturday's victory over City lifted Newcastle four points clear of the relegation zone in what has been an indifferent start to the season for Howe's team. Indeed, while they have shone at St James' Park, the away form has been poor, with Newcastle one of three sides yet to win a league match on the road in 2025-26.
And talk of a potential change of international allegiance for Barnes came to the fore once more on Saturday night, with the former Leicester man keen to play down reports that he could eventually turn out for Scotland.
Scotland change isn't on Barnes' mind at present
Having been praised by Micah Richards on Sky Sports following the 2-1 win over City, the former defender asked Barnes about a potential switch at international level. The winger laughed and made out their was an issue with his headphones in order to avoid the question. Host David Jones pressed on the topic, however, to which the the 27-year-old said: "No, listen, that obviously isn't on my mind at the minute. There's a long way to go until the summer.
"The club form for us hasn't been there so, as you can imagine, the team are my only focus... It was about the game tonight, and the next period of games that we've got coming up. So yeah, I can't say that there was any thought in that, it was just getting the job done tonight, which we did.
"I think someone said it, it was the gaffer's first win against Man City, I think it was."
Richards jokingly decided to prod further, asking: "So, it's not a no, then?" while Jones added that a potential name in Scottish colours, 'Harvey McBarnes', has "a ring to it".
Barnes has previously stoked flames over potential switch
Barnes has previously discussed the possibility of switching international allegiance from England to Scotland, which would be permitted under FIFA's rules. The winger's only appearance for the Three Lions came back in 2020 as a second-half substitute in a friendly meeting with Wales and football's governing body allows players to make the change as Barnes' only outing came in a non-competitive international fixture.
When asked about a potential switch earlier this month, Barnes said: "It’s not something I’ve really spoken about or put thought into recently. There’s always been talk about it and a while ago there was bits and bobs about it. But recently it’s not cropped up.
"It was great to see them win and get through last night, it was a crazy game, and I’m sure everyone in Scotland enjoyed themselves. Is it closed off? No, of course it’s not. I’ve obviously played for England and I know the eligibility side of it is still there so it’s hard to say either way but there’s been no real chats or progression in that sense."
Scotland booked 2026 World Cup spot in style
Scotland booked their 2026 World Cup spot with a fine 4-2 win over Denmark, a result that means they'll play in football's showpiece for the first time since 1998. Scott McTominay acrobatically fired the Tartan Army ahead before a second-half Rasmus Hojlund penalty drew the Danes level.
Lawrence Shankland restored Scotland's advantage with 12 minutes to play, only for Patrick Dorgu to net Denmark's second three minutes later. However, Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean both scored in second half injury time to confirm a historic victory for Steve Clarke's men.
