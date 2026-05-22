Harry Maguire 'surprised' Thomas Tuchel with statement on omission from England squad as coach praises defender's quality

Reflecting on the fallout from their private discussions and the player's subsequent public reaction, the England head coach emphasised his immense professional respect for the defender while explaining his tactical continuity.

Tuchel said: "I was a bit surprised, but I respect his personality a lot, I respect his quality a lot. He has had an outstanding season, I can see the disappointment, I can see the reason behind the disappointment.

"Still I was a bit surprised because we had a private conversation and he had the chance to express his feelings which he did and this is fair enough because I can see all the reasons why he could be in the squad. But, the decision is that we stood firmly with our central defenders that carried us through September, October and November.

"Some of them are part of the leadership group that took ownership and set the standards high. It was a decision for these 26 players, even if it feels against individuals."