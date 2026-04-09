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Harry Maguire tells Man Utd they need new signings for starting XI ahead of 'really, really big summer'
Redemption and a new deal
The England international has capped off a remarkable turnaround at Old Trafford by putting pen to paper on a new contract running until 2027. Having been stripped of the captaincy and seemingly destined for the exit just a year ago, Maguire has become a focal point of Michael Carrick’s side, helping United climb to third in the table.
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Demand for starting XI quality
Despite the positive momentum, Maguire is under no illusions about what is required to close the gap on the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City. The 33-year-old defender was vocal about the need for United to be aggressive in the transfer market, specifically targeting players who can walk straight into the first-team lineup rather than just providing cover.
“We’re in a strong position. We’ve had a great few months under the manager. I feel like the squad is starting to look like something that is a strong squad. But this summer’s going to be big, really, really big. We need more players, we need better quality, we need players to come into the starting eleven. And then when everything comes together, we’ll see where it is at the start of the season. We’ll have a good pre-season and be ready," the defender explained.
Building on recent recruitment success
United spent big last year, bringing in the likes of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko in a £225 million spree that has arguably saved their season. Maguire praised the impact of these additions but warned that the lack of European football this term has masked a lack of squad depth that could be exposed next year.
“I always want to be part of a squad that I felt like could compete and the recruitment went well last year. We brought in some top players who helped us this year. And like I’ve always said, I think this summer’s going to be a big summer, I think we’ve got to recruit really well... We’re not in Europe this year, we’ve played 40 games at the end of the season, and we definitely need a bigger squad next year,” Maguire added.
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The hunt for the title
With Manchester City and Liverpool potentially facing periods of transition, Maguire senses a power vacuum at the top of the Premier League. He believes that with the right investment, United can finally end a title drought that stretches back to 2013, provided they avoid the inconsistency that has plagued their current campaign.
“I think next season you look at it and I think we’ve got to be in the bracket where if we get the recruitment right and everything’s positive from now to the end of the season, and we keep going on the curve there’s no ceiling to where we can reach. We’ve got to be in the conversation to go and win the big trophies. Of course I feel like it is more open to win the Premier League this season. Arsenal are in a strong position, of course. But, next year, come February, March, we don’t want to be adrift like we have been this year. We don’t really want to get carried away. If we were speaking about at the end of last season, you’d probably think we were a bit stupid, really," he concluded.