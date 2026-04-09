Harry Maguire revealed as Man Utd's best golfer as Red Devils players make their Masters winner predictions

Speaking to official club media, Mason Mount and goalkeeper Senne Lammens were in total agreement when asked to name the finest golfer in the current squad. Mount was quick to nominate the former captain, simply stating: "Harry Maguire." While Noussair Mazraoui jokingly tried to include Mount in the conversation, the former Chelsea midfielder insisted his team-mate held the edge, admitting: "That day probably a little bit, but he’s better than me."

Lammens echoed Mount's claim. Speaking separately to Sky Sports, the Belgian explained: “The best player is probably Harry Maguire. He’s really steady. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, which you want in a golf player.”