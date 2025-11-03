Europe's champions vs Europe's best team? How Harry Kane and Vincent Kompany have made Bayern Munich the biggest threat to PSG's Champions League crown

Wirtz was seen as the ideal short-term replacement and long-term partner for Jamal Musiala, who was sidelined until at least the end of the year after breaking his leg at the Club World Cup. However, the Bayer Leverkusen hero opted to join Premier League champions Liverpool, which was seen as evidence of Bayern's diminished status as one of Europe's elite sides.

More weight was added to that theory when Bayern almost blew a three-goal lead when limping to an unconvincing 3-2 win at Augsburg on August 30. The consensus was that Kompany had enough quality at his disposal to defend the Bundesliga title, but not to oversee a proper assault on the Champions League.

Fast-forward just 65 days, though, and Bayern have defied all expectations. They have a perfect record through their first 15 matches of the 2025-26 campaign - an unprecedented run that has never been matched in the history of Europe's top-five leagues. Bayern sit five points clear at the Bundesliga summit already with 33 goals scored and just four conceded, and they're second in the Champions League table, having beaten Chelsea 3-1 on matchday one before routing Pafos 5-1 and Club Brugge 4-0.

Reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain are top, courtesy of narrowly outscoring the German giants by 13 to 12 in their first three games, but Bayern have the chance to make a huge statement of intent when they travel to Parc des Princes to face Luis Enrique's side on Tuesday.

A 16th consecutive victory would see Die Roten installed as the new outright favourites for the trophy and complete a remarkable turnaround. Kompany has seemingly transformed Bayern overnight, and if they accomplish their latest goal, there may be no stopping the new Allianz Arena juggernaut in any competition...