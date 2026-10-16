AFP
Two more years! Harry Kane reaches verbal agreement over new Bayern Munich deal despite contract length dispute
Verbal agreement reached
According to a report from The Times, Kane and Bayern Munich have agreed the framework of a lucrative new contract extending his stay until 2029. The 33-year-old striker had reportedly pushed for terms running until 2030. However, the German giants stood firm on a two-year extension to his current deal, which expires at the end of the season.
The breakthrough ensures Kane remains at the Allianz Arena for the foreseeable future, earning a reported £400,000 per week. The news will serve as a blow to several top European clubs, notably Barcelona, who had been closely monitoring the England captain's situation following his stellar domestic and international form.
- AFP
Eberl confirms positive talks
Bayern's sporting director, Max Eberl, recently acknowledged the ongoing negotiations and hinted at a swift resolution. "There are talks behind the scenes and they have gone well," Eberl revealed.
Speculation regarding Kane's future had been building for months. Speaking back in May, the prolific forward played down any urgency regarding negotiations, insisting he was completely settled in Bavaria alongside his family.
"It's not the time to talk about that now, but there's no panic," Kane stated. "We wanted to hold conversations until the end of the season and we've got a World Cup still to play. But everyone knows how much I enjoy it here. That situation is calm."
Records tumble in Bavaria
Kane has been a revelation since completing his £100 million move from Tottenham in 2023. The forward has already claimed two Bundesliga titles, alongside German Cup and Super Cup triumphs, firmly securing the first major silverware of his career.
His individual numbers have been staggering. After netting 61 times in 51 appearances last term, Kane has continued his ruthless streak with 50 goals already this calendar year. In September, he broke a long-standing 1977 record by becoming the fastest player to reach 100 Bundesliga goals, achieving the feat in just 98 matches.
Committing his long-term future to Bayern likely ends any lingering hopes of Kane breaking Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goalscoring record. The striker departed English football on 213 goals, sitting just 47 shy of Shearer's historic landmark.
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Ballon d'Or and international history beckon
Bayern are reportedly rushing to finalise the official paperwork before the Ballon d’Or ceremony on October 26, where Kane is considered a leading contender to take home the prize.
On the international stage, Kane also continues to make history. After equalling Peter Shilton's all-time England cap record of 125 appearances during the recent international break, he is poised to take the outright lead when the Three Lions return to action next month.
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