Be real - Harry Kane's trophy curse had no chance against Real Madrid's Champions League voodoo: Winners & losers as Joselu's barely-believable late show turns semi-final on its head to send Los Blancos to Wembley

An atrocious error from Manuel Neuer paved the way for yet another incredible comeback from the kings of Europe

Just when you think Real Madrid are out of the Champions League, they drag themselves back in. On Wednesday, for the umpteenth time in their long and illustrious history, the kings of Europe turned around a tie that appeared to be lost, coming from a goal down with two minutes to play against Bayern Munich to triumph 2-1 and set up a final showdown with Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on June 1.

Madrid had been the better side for the most of an absorbing semi-final second leg at Santiago Bernabeu, but could find no way past an inspired Manuel Neuer, who was rolling back the years with an exhibition in the art of shot-stopping.

However, the Bayern No.1 then inexplicably fumbled the ball in front of Joselu, who pounced to level the game - before striking again from close range in injury time to complete the kind of dramatic comeback that now feels customary coming from Madrid.

GOAL runs through all of the winners and losers from another ridiculously eventful night at the home of the 14-time champions of Europe...