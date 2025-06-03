Harry Kane Jude Bellingham England 2024Getty
Chris Burton

Harry Kane & Co training in specially-heated tents as England prepare for 'potentially dangerous' North America temperatures at 2026 World Cup

EnglandWorld CupH. KaneJ. BellinghamT. Tuchel

England are reading themselves for “potentially dangerous” temperatures in North America during the 2026 World Cup by training in special tents.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Major tournament heading to US, Canada & Mexico
  • Three Lions working through qualification campaign
  • Already putting plans in place for testing conditions
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match