Harry Kane told three trophies he must win to become a Bayern Munich ‘legend’ - with 107-goal striker not in that category yet

Collective sights are also being locked on a first European prize since 2020. Kane joined Bayern in order to compete for Champions League glory, and is considered to need a continental honour in order to join the immortals that have gone before him at the Allianz Arena.

Quizzed on what Kane needs to do in order to become a legend, former Bayern star Basler - speaking in association with Leo Vegas DE - told GOAL: “Well, I do believe that he is a top player, and has been for years. But of course, it’s always difficult to achieve legendary status if you don't win any titles. Now he's won his first title with the German Championship (Bundesliga), which is also important, because when you think about it, it's actually unimaginable that Harry Kane would have ended his career without winning a single title.

“When you look at the goals and the mark he has set, it is, of course, already very high. I don't think it will be enough for a legend at FC Bayern in the end. For the simple reason that he might only be at FC Bayern for 2 to 4 years as a player. If he wins the Champions League, if he wins the Championship (Bundesliga) again, if he perhaps wins the DFB-Pokal (German Cup), yes, then we can talk about it again.

“But for a legend, he still needs quite a few titles by 2029, when his contract will hopefully be extended soon. Then we'll see – we'll talk again in three years about whether it was enough to become a legend at FC Bayern.”