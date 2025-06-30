Harry Kane x The Open! Bayern Munich star & golf fanatic links up with oldest major for limited-edition Reflo collection after investing in sustainable sportswear brand
Harry Kane has teamed up with Britain's major golf championship after featuring in a new film for Reflo's clothing capsule with The Open.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kane is one of Reflo's major investors
- Bayern star promotes new Open collection
- Limited-edition capsule released to fans