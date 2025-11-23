Getty Images Sport
Harry Kane 'shows the true face of Bayern' as England captain explains secrets of huge comeback win against Freiburg
German champions responded to early setback to pulverise Freiberg
Bayern were expected to get their season back on track with the welcome of Freiburg over the weekend but found themselves 2-0 down after 17 minutes. Yuito Suzuki had put the away side ahead before Johan Manzambi doubled Freiburg's advantage five minutes later to leave the home side stunned.
However, Bayern were level by the break as goals from youngster Lennart Karl and France international Michael Olise restored parity at the Allianz Arena. The hosts went ahead 10 minutes after the restart through Dayot Upamecano and ultimately sailed to a 6-2 win courtesy of Kane, on-loan forward Nicolas Jackson and Olise, again, to go eight points clear at the top of the table ahead of RB Leipzig's game against Werder Bremen.
Kane may have only netted once in the resounding home triumph but spoke highly of the German giants, who he felt "showed the true face of FC Bayern" to overcome the early setback and put another three points on the board.
Bayern 'did really well both with and without the ball'
After the win over Freiburg, Kane said: "The first 20 minutes weren't good from us, but then we showed character. The goal to take the lead shortly after half time obviously helped us. We came out with significantly more energy in the second half. We did really well both with and without the ball and showed the true face of FC Bayern. It was a really good win."
Bayern director of sport Max Eberl echoed Kane's sentiments, adding: "We know how Freiburg play, they are very solid and cover an incredible amount of ground. We didn't do well in the first 20 minutes. Freiburg played well and scored two goals from two set pieces.
"After going down 0-2, we then put pressure on them. A huge compliment to the team; to come back like that after being 0-2 down and win 6-2 is not something to be taken for granted. That gives us even more confidence."
Kane moves level with Haaland in European Golden Shoe race
Kane is now up to 14 Bundesliga goals for the season in only 11 matches, contributing three assists too. He is now tied with Erling Haaland, who drew a blank in Manchester City's 2-1 loss at Newcastle on Saturday, at the top of the European Golden Shoe rankings.
Monster Champions League clash with Arsenal next up
Bayern are next in action on Wednesday night when they face Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Both sides, along with Inter, boast a 100 percent start to the Champions League campaign as Kane returns to north London to a bid to boost Bayern's European hopes.
And ahead of the huge Champions League tie, Kane said: "Arsenal is a team that makes it difficult for their opponents. But we have to analyse them and find out where we can hurt them"
Bayern have claimed commendable victories against Chelsea, Pafos, Club Brugge and most recently PSG, while the Gunners have gotten the better of Athletic Club, Olympiacos, Atletico Madrid and Slavia Prague, and are yet to concede a goal in Europe's elite club competition.
However, Bayern will be without winger Luis Diaz for the game at Arsenal in midweek, who is banned. The Colombian, who has made a flying start to life in Germany following his arrival from Liverpool, was dismissed for a reckless challenge on PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi in the 2-1 win in Paris earlier this month.
