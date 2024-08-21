‘Germany isn’t the best of places’ - Harry Kane is regretting his move to Bayern Munich, claims Tottenham legend Paul Gascoigne as he explains big-money transfer England captain should’ve made instead
Former Tottenham star Paul Gascoigne believes Harry Kane is regretting his move to Bayern Munich and reveals which club he should have joined instead.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kane yet to win a trophy at Bayern
- Gascoigne feels striker made wrong move
- Bayern begin new Bundesliga season at Wolfsburg