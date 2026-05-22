Harry Kane knew what was coming! 'Super intelligent' striker joined Bayern because he predicted Tottenham's downfall

Despite Kane being 32, his extraordinary return of 58 goals from 50 games this season and impressive creative output has made him a genuine Ballon d'Or contender, mirroring the legendary tactical adaptations of Alan Shearer. Tipping the Bayern talisman to remain an elite force in European football for years to come, Hateley added: “What’s he on 64 goals? Those are crazy numbers, absolutely crazy numbers. What can you say about Harry? [He’s] now 32. [Most teams’] model for recruitment would go ‘He’s now too old,’ but Harry Kane will play for years.

"He’s a super intelligent guy, super fit. I know he had that ankle injury that’s probably just been niggling him. He’s clever and [will] adjust his game, a bit like Alan Shearer when he injured his knee. They’re smart players, and Harry is a smart player. And can I say, I think every England fan right now will be thinking, thank goodness he’s getting through these games.

"Harry, at his age, is scoring more goals than anybody on the planet right now. But he does more than that, he doesn’t just score goals, he also creates, he pulls teams all over, he pulls defences all over the place, he makes spaces for his teammates. And at 32, no wonder Bayern will be offering him a contract, without a shadow of a doubt. The length of that contract will be down to Harry.

"I can’t see Harry leaving Bayern this year at all. You’ve got the ex-players behind him, who sit on the board and are around the club, who will be making sure that that sort of player stays at the club for at least another three years.”