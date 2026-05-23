Harry Kane runs the show! Hat-trick hero blasts Bayern Munich go DFB-Pokal final win as Vincent Kompany's men seal domestic double

In a season defined by dominance, Bayern returned to their place of longing in Berlin to secure their first DFB-Pokal trophy in six years. Despite the absence of captain Manuel Neuer, who was sidelined with calf problems, the German champions proved too strong for a resilient Stuttgart side. The victory marks the 14th time in the club's illustrious history that they have completed the domestic double.

The clash saw Harry Kane take centre stage. The England captain broke the deadlock in the second half before adding two late goals to put the result beyond doubt. Speaking after the final whistle, Joshua Kimmich reflected on the significance of the return to the capital, telling ARD: "Every one of us was happy to finally be back in Berlin. We wanted to win this here at all costs."