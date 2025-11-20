Getty Images Sport
Harry Kane is 'exactly' what Bayern Munich wanted as club chief praises 'top-notch' striker and says Vincent Kompany has brought 'fun' back to Bundesliga giants
Bayern playing like the best team on the planet
It has been a rip-roaring start to the 2025-26 season from Bayern Munich. The reigning Bundesliga champions won 16 consecutive games to begin the campaign, breaking AC Milan's record of 13 wins out of the opening 13 games of the 1992-93 season across all competitions. Kompany's men have dominated and obliterated their opponents. The only game they've not managed to win was their most recent outing, a 2-2 draw against Union Berlin.
It all began with a closely-contested 2-1 win over last season's DFB-Pokal winners Stuttgart in the DFL-Supercup. A statement 6-0 win over RB Leipzig helped them carry early momentum in the Bundesliga. Wins over Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain – last season's Club World Cup and Champions League winners, respectively – have sent a dangerous warning to the rest of Europe, while domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen's efforts have been in vain, too.
Speaking at a health-related event at the FC Bayern Museum on Thursday, honorary president Hoeness expressed his delight over how well Bayern have started the season and revealed what he recently told Kompany over dinner.
"We are, of course, very, very satisfied with what we're seeing," he exclaimed in euphoria. "I've always said that when you have a team you're very happy with, you can finally relax in the stands. I recently met Vincent Kompany for dinner and told him: 'It used to be that in the 80th minute, you hoped the game would end soon.' And now, in the 80th minute, you say: 'I hope they keep playing for a long time, because it's so much fun!' The players are having fun. The fans are having fun. And we in the stands are having fun too. And that's actually the ideal situation right now, the way you want to imagine FC Bayern."
'Top-notch' Kane just what the doctor ordered at Bayern
Hoeness went on to wax lyrical about Kane, who has already scored a staggering 23 goals in 17 games this season. He also became the quickest player in history to reach 100 goals for a single club in Europe's big five leagues, taking just 104 games to achieve the feat.
"What Harry Kane has produced here in the last year or two is absolutely top-notch," said Hoeness. "And what I like best about him: In the beginning, he was a goal scorer who played in his box, who waited for the balls to come. But today he's long since become a playmaker, he's a finisher, and above all, he's a player with a personality who inspires others on the pitch, who sets the direction, and that's exactly what we were looking for."
Kompany compared to his Bayern predecessors
Hoeness heaped further praise on Kompany, who has been doing a ridiculously phenomenal job at the Allianz Arena. The honorary president explained what sets the Belgian manager apart from previous Bayern coaches such as Thomas Tuchel.
"He has two or three advantages. For example, as a journalist, you actually have to work again. The previous coaches here always gave you the go-ahead to discuss for weeks. That's not the case with him, because he wants to talk to them about football, and that's good for the whole of FC Bayern," he said.
Kane sets his sights on the Ballon d'Or
In a recent interview, the red-hot Englishman claimed that his individual numbers would be worthless as long as he fails to help his team win titles. "I could score 100 goals this season but if I don't win the Champions League or the World Cup, you're probably not going to win the Ballon d'Or," Kane said.
"It's the same with Erling Haaland, it's the same with any player. You have to be winning those major trophies. With the way the season is going as a team with Bayern Munich, it looks like we're in great shape.
"It looks like we're one of the favourites for the Champions League, for sure. So that maybe makes the odds a little bit more in my favour. Same with England. I think we're going to go into the tournament as one of the favourites. Whenever you are going into a year, like a World Cup year, there is a lot of excitement, a lot of talk, a lot of noise around everything. You have to try and stay focused on the now.
"From my point of view, I've got six more weeks before I get a nice break. I am feeling good. And that break will help for us but hopefully if things go my way for club and country then I'm definitely going to be in the conversation for a trophy like the Ballon d'Or."
