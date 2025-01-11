Harry Kane does it again! England striker's penalty makes the difference for miserable Bayern Munich in narrow Bundesliga win against Borussia Monchengladbach
Harry Kane emerged as the difference-maker as his penalty sank Borussia Monchengladbach to ensure a slender 1-0 win for Bayern Munich on Saturday.
- Bayern snatch gritty win against Monchengladbach
- Kane scored to ensure the three points
- Bavarians maintain a four-point lead over Leverkusen