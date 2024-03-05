Harry Kane to the rescue! England captain nets brace to help save Bayern Munich from Champions League embarrassment against Lazio as Die Roten complete second-leg turnaround to reach quarter-finals
Harry Kane scored a career-landmark brace as he helped his side restore Champions League order with a 3-0 win against Lazio on Tuesday night.
- Kane at the double in landmark brace
- Muller also on target with flicked header
- Bayern progress with comfortable victory