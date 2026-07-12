‘Terrible’ Harry Kane decision & Declan Rice mistake! Why Man Utd are ‘afraid of buying big-name players’ as familiar transfer problem resurfaces

United’s recent history in the transfer market has been defined by caution, a trait that has frustrated segments of the Old Trafford faithful. The decision to pass on era-defining talents like Harry Kane and Declan Rice continues to loom large over the recruitment department's reputation. When questioned on why the club seems "afraid" of big-name signings, the reality points toward a scarred past and a desire for better market value.

"I'm not sure this is a particularly new development," explains Tyrone Marshall of Manchester Evening News. "They could and possibly should have signed Declan Rice before Arsenal did and the decision not to try and sign Harry Kane because they didn't fancy negotiating with Tottenham was a terrible one. It's not so much big-name players that are the issue now. Nobody can say Mateus Fernandes is a big-name player and had Aurelien Tchouameni left Real Madrid, United would have been pushing hard for him."