'The itch isn’t there anymore' - Harry Kane cools talk of Premier League return

Kane has admitted that his perspective on returning to English football has shifted dramatically during his time in the Bundesliga. When the striker departed Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich in 2023 in a deal worth £86.4 million, many assumed he would eventually return to add to his 213 goals and surpass Shearer’s Premier League record of 260 goals.

Speaking after receiving the European Golden Shoe on Wednesday, Kane was candid about his future plans and his current state of mind. 'When I first left, for sure it was something I thought - I would definitely be coming back. That itch isn't there as much anymore. I am extremely happy here in Munich; it opened my eyes to a totally different world of football outside of England and it has made me appreciate European football even more.'