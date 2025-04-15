FC Bayern München v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Tom Ritchie

Harry Kane tipped to choose between Man City & Liverpool if he returns to Premier League as Tottenham legend explains why Bayern Munich striker joining Arsenal 'could never happen in a million years'

H. KanePremier LeagueTransfersBayern MunichArsenalTottenhamManchester CityLiverpoolChampions LeagueBundesliga

Teddy Sheringham has played down rumours linking Harry Kane to Arsenal, suggesting Liverpool and Man City as landing spots for the ex-Spurs striker.

  • Arsenal move would be "nightmare scenario" for Spurs fans
  • Sheringham: "It could never happen in a million years"
  • Kane linked with Premier League return to chase records
