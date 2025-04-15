Harry Kane tipped to choose between Man City & Liverpool if he returns to Premier League as Tottenham legend explains why Bayern Munich striker joining Arsenal 'could never happen in a million years'
Teddy Sheringham has played down rumours linking Harry Kane to Arsenal, suggesting Liverpool and Man City as landing spots for the ex-Spurs striker.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Arsenal move would be "nightmare scenario" for Spurs fans
- Sheringham: "It could never happen in a million years"
- Kane linked with Premier League return to chase records