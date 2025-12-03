Getty
Harry Kane delivers yet again as two own goals help Bayern Munich survive Union Berlin scare to make DFB Pokal progress
Kane on song as Bayern reach DFB Pokal quarter-final
Bayern dominated possession right from the start as they looked hungry to establish an early lead. And the deadlock was broken after just 12 minutes when Union Berlin forward Ilyas Ansah accidentally put the ball into his own net. Aleksandar Pavlovic cleverly shielded the opposition goalkeeper as Joshua Kimmich's corner deflected off Ansah's thigh and into the back of the net.
Star striker Kane doubled his team's lead midway through the half with a glancing header from Kimmich's inch-perfect corner. The England captain successfully got the better of his marker inside the box and guided the ball home via a touch on the goal-line. Kane has now scored in all three rounds of the DFB Pokal in the 2025-26 campaign.
As the game approached the half-time break, the hosts got an opportunity to reduce the deficit when Jonathan Tah handled the ball inside the Bayern box when trying to block a shot. After a lengthy VAR check, Tah was found guilty of a handball as the spot-kick was awarded to Union. Leopold Querfeld found the back of the net from the resulting penalty.
The German champions, however, bounced back quickly as they restored their two-goal lead from a second own goal. Michael Olise sent in a cross hoping to find one of his team-mates but before any Bayern player could reach the ball, Diogo Leite flicked it into his own net, handing the opposition a 3-1 lead going into the break.
Just five minutes into the second period, Kane was guilty of committing a foul inside the Bayern penalty area and the referee pointed to the spot. The English forward was booked for his challenge as Querfeld made it a brace by converting again.
Union Berlin looked much more lively in the second half and an early goal after the break provided the much-needed motivation to go for an equaliser. After Luis Diaz had a goal ruled out, Querfeld could have completed his hat-trick late in the game, but his header from a close range went agonisingly off target.
- AFP
The MVP
Kane, who is having a stellar campaign in the 2025-26 season, once again stole the limelight. In a bizarre encounter that saw Union Berlin score two own goals, Kane was Bayern's only scorer of the night. The experienced forward converted the clinical header which had doubled his team's lead in the first half.
The big loser
Ansah and Leite were definitely the villains for the hosts tonight as their own goals in the first 45 proved costly for Union Berlin. The way the team bounced back in the second half and kept pressing Bayern in quick counter-attacks means the first-half own goals will surely haunt them after their elimination from the cup.
- AFP
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Advertisement