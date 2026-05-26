Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Dolphin Stadium Aerial PhotosGetty Images Sport
GOAL

World Cup 2026 Miami Tickets Guide: Hard Rock Stadium schedule, Quarter-finals, Bronze Final & everything you need to know about World Cup 2026 venue

World Cup
SHOPPING
Tickets

If you are planning to visit Hard Rock Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, we've got you covered

Hard Rock Stadium, located in Miami, Florida, is set to be one of the premier venues for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. Rebranded as Miami Stadium for the tournament, it will host several group stage and knockout matches during the month-long football spectacle.

Book Miami World Cup TicketsBook Tickets

Home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, the stadium has a strong history of hosting major events, including the Super Bowl, WrestleMania, the Miami Grand Prix, and concerts featuring some of the world’s biggest artists.

The city itself is full of energy and has embraced the beautiful game even more since Lionel Messi arrived at Inter Miami in 2023. Messi, the reigning world champion with Argentina, will look to defend his title and further cement his legacy.

Whether you're traveling from across the globe or you're a local excited for the action just around the corner, GOAL has all the information you need before visiting Miami Stadium.

READ MORE: How to buy FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets: Release dates, prices, dynamic pricing & more

  • FBL-WC-2026-MEXICO-CLOCK-COUNTDOWNAFP

    Which World Cup 2026 games are at Hard Rock Stadium?

    DateFixtureLocationTickets
    Mon Jun 15Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay (6pm ET)Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)Tickets
    Sun Jun 21Uruguay vs. Cape Verde (6pm ET)Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)Tickets
    Wed Jun 24Brazil vs. Scotland (6pm ET)Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)Tickets
    Sat Jun 27Portugal vs. Colombia (7:30pm ET)Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)Tickets
    Fri Jul 3Round of 32 (6pm ET)Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)Tickets
    Sat Jul 11Quarter-final (5pm ET)Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)Tickets
    Sat Jul 18Bronze Final (5pm ET)Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)Tickets

  • How to buy Miami World Cup Tickets at Hard Rock Stadium

    As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

    With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

    Here's what you need to know at a glance:

    • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
    • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
    • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

    Book Miami World Cup TicketsBook Tickets

  • San Diego Padres v Florida MarlinsGetty Images Sport

    Hard Rock Stadium overview

    Capacity65,326
    Year opened1986
    Tenant(s)Miami Dolphins (NFL), University of Miami Hurricanes (NCAA)
    Address347 Don Shula Dr Suite 102, Miami Gardens, FL 33056, USA
    TicketsTickets

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Inter Miami CF v SE Palmeiras: Group A - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport

    History of Hard Rock Stadium

    Originally opened as Joe Robbie Stadium in 1987, what is now known as Miami Stadium has hosted countless major events over the decades. These include six Super Bowls, College Football Playoff games, BCS National Championships, World Series matchups, and high-profile concerts. The venue also welcomes motorsport fans each year with the F1 Miami Grand Prix and was the stage for WrestleMania XXVIII in 2012.

    More recently, Hard Rock Stadium hosted the 2024 Copa America final, where Argentina defeated Colombia in extra time to claim their 16th title, thanks to a dramatic winner from Lautaro Martinez.

    In 2025, it was selected as one of the 12 venues for the FIFA Club World Cup and staged eight matches during the tournament. These events have only strengthened the stadium’s growing reputation as a world-class destination for top-tier soccer and global sporting events.

  • Jacksonville Jaguars v Miami Dolphins - NFL Preseason 2025Getty Images Sport

    Which teams play at Hard Rock Stadium

    Hard Rock Stadium is currently home to NFL side Miami Dolhphins as well as the University of Miami Hurricanes in the NCAA Basketball division. 

  • Inter Miami CF v SE Palmeiras: Group A - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport

    How to get to Hard Rock Stadium

    How to get to Hard Rock Stadium by public transport 

    There are several public transit options available for fans traveling to Hard Rock Stadium. One convenient route is to take the Brightline train to Aventura Station, then board the Hard Rock Stadium Connect Shuttle, which departs approximately 10 minutes after the train’s arrival.

    Another reliable option is to take the Metrorail to either the Golden Glades Station or Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Station, and then transfer to Metrobus Route 297, which provides service to the stadium area.

    Both options offer easy access to the venue, especially on event days, and help fans avoid the hassle of driving and parking.

    How to get to Hard Rock Stadium by car

    Fans traveling to Hard Rock Stadium by car can take NW 199th Street (Miami Gardens Drive) from either I-95 or the Florida Turnpike, then follow the signs directing them toward the stadium. You need to purchase parking tickets in advance since the stadium doesn't offer on-site parking options on event days. 

  • Guided tours for Hard Rock Stadium

    Currently, Hard Rock Stadium does not offer any public or private tours, as stated on its official website. However, you can sign up to receive notifications when tours resume by visiting: https://www.hardrockstadium.com/tours

  • Places to eat and drink near Hard Rock Stadium

    Like most modern stadiums, Hard Rock Stadium offers a variety of exciting food and drink options. On event days, fans can enjoy stadium favorites like burgers, BBQ, and beer from concession stands located throughout the concourse.

    If you're visiting the stadium with a group and looking for a meal before or after the match, Lorna’s Caribbean & American Grill is a standout spot nearby, known for its flavorful dishes.

    Another popular choice is The Licking, co-owned by DJ Khaled, which serves up a range of comfort food and drinks that are a hit with both locals and visitors.

    If you have extra time during your trip, consider exploring the nearby areas of North Miami Beach or Aventura to experience more of the city's diverse food scene.

    It’s highly recommended to make a reservation in advance, especially on event days, as restaurants near the stadium can fill up quickly.