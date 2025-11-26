Getty
Hansi Flick vows to talk to Ronald Araujo about unnecessary first-half sending off that cost Barcelona in Champions League loss to Chelsea
Araujo’s red card leaves Barca with uphill battle
Barcelona’s trip to Stamford Bridge quickly turned into a nightmare as Flick’s side were reduced to 10 men in the first half, eventually falling 3-0 to Chelsea. The Catalans had started brightly, creating early chances through Ferran Torres, but their momentum collapsed the moment Araujo received two bookings - the first for dissent, the second for a heavy challenge on Marc Cucurella just before the end of the first half.
The dismissal forced Barcelona into damage-control mode, leaving them outnumbered for over an hour in a must-win Champions League tie. Flick did not hide his frustration post-match, admitting the defender “shouldn’t have gone in like that” and that the red card fundamentally changed the game’s dynamic. That set the stage for the German coach to share his wider assessment of a disappointing night.
Flick’s frustration over Araujo and the team’s display
In the post match press conference Flick made it clear he believed the Uruguayan's dismissal was avoidable, while also reflecting on Barca’s struggle to compete a man down.
"I don't know what happened with the first yellow card," the German said. "I have to talk to him and see the videos, and the second one shouldn't have gone in like that. But these things happen in football. It wasn't the right time or the right play, but that's how it was."
He then expanded on the team’s overall performance in London: "It's just one game. We started well, with good chances, from Ferran, and then with one less player it became very difficult. We didn't have the necessary intensity, but I'm positive about the future."
"It's not easy to win against this team, Chelsea, with one less player. But I'm positive about the upcoming matches. We have three games left and I'm confident we can win them. But today we made some mistakes, we didn't keep possession, some players made errors... Today it wasn't enough, but there are positives: Raphinha is back, Marcus is playing well... we have to be positive. If you analyze the game, you have to see that we played with one less player and that has a big impact. You play better with one more player. For Chelsea, playing against ten is a huge advantage."
Champions League qualification hangs by a thread
Barcelona’s European campaign is now in a precarious position. With just two wins from five Champions League group games and sitting 16th in the table with seven points, the Catalans must win their remaining fixtures against Eintracht Frankfurt, Slavia Prague and Copenhagen to have a realistic chance of going straight through to the round of 16 without having to navigate the knockout play-off.
Flick acknowledged the challenge, stressing that qualification remains possible but only if the team drastically improves their aggression and intensity. "It will be very difficult to finish in the top eight, but anything is possible. We need to play aggressively. We've seen a more dynamic Chelsea, and that's what I want from my team. We have to fight harder and play more aggressively," he said.
Flick promises a response as Barca look to rebound
Despite the setback, Flick ended the night with an optimistic tone, insisting that Barcelona’s level will rise in the coming weeks. With La Liga fixture against Alaves up next and Champions League qualification on the line, the pressure is growing but the coach remains defiant. "We'll see a different Barca, I can promise you that. I see how we train, the intensity and the quality, and it's different from a few weeks ago... I have a good feeling about it."
The Blaugrana sit second in La Liga, a point behind Real Madrid, but must now juggle domestic ambitions with the crucial European mission ahead. All eyes turn to the Camp Nou this weekend, where Flick hopes a convincing performance can reset their trajectory.
