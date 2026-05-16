'I won every title with him' - Hansi Flick admits Robert Lewandowski departure 'good' for Barcelona as striker confirms summer exit

Lewandowski's decision marks the end of a prolific era that saw him arrive from Germany in 2022 for a fee of €50 million. The 37-year-old took to social media to confirm his departure, stating that he feels his mission is complete after collecting seven trophies over his four years in Spain, including three La Liga titles and three Spanish Super Cups. His debut season was particularly impactful, as he claimed the Pichichi Trophy to lead Barca to the domestic title, but his influence extended far beyond that. The striker also played a pivotal role in the club's 2024-25 domestic treble, finding the net an incredible 42 times in that single campaign to cement his legacy as a cornerstone of the Blaugrana attack.

Flick reiterated that the decision was mutual and respected by the hierarchy at Camp Nou. "The decision was made this way. We didn't consider other possibilities. We respect it," he added.

The striker has reportedly already delivered an emotional farewell speech to his teammates at the training ground as he prepares for his final appearance at the stadium.