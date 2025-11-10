Hansi Flick 'happy' to put pressure on Real Madrid but regrets 'incredible' Frenkie de Jong suspension as Barcelona run rampant against Celta

Speaking after the match, Flick said: "Yes, of course, I'm happy. I think we made more mistakes in the first half than in the second. In the first half we were very good with the ball, and in the second half the team knew how to control the game.

"In football, the previous match doesn't matter, you always have to look ahead to the next one, but it's good to put pressure on the team above us. The second half gives us confidence. I'm happy for the team."

The Barcelona coach highlighted the strategic significance of the result, especially heading into the international break. "Pushing pressure on the opponent is good, we did it and I’m happy. Winning before the international break is also very good. I feel happy. We had to look out for ourselves and we applied the pressure well today."

This result positions Barcelona on 28 points, three behind Real Madrid's 31, with both teams having played 12 matches.

