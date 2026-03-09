Hansi Flick gives diplomatic response to Xavi's explosive interview taking aim at Joan Laporta ahead of Barcelona election

Flick has adopted a cautious stance following an explosive interview given by his predecessor, Xavi, to La Vanguardia. Ahead of Barca’s high-stakes Champions League round of 16 first leg against Newcastle at St James' Park, Flick was questioned about Xavi's specific allegations regarding the managerial transition.

Xavi had publicly stated: "“He came to apologize when I asked him if the club had actually been talking to him while I was the manager, during those two or three weeks when the club had already decided to let me go but no one told me directly. “He apologised, we talked for over two hours, it was fantastic. The club told him not to say anything to me, and that’s why he came to my house to apologize. He’s a good guy, very honorable, and I’m glad he’s doing well."