Getty Images Sport
Hansi Flick's Clasico call questioned by Toni Kroos as ex-Real Madrid star criticises Barcelona failed defensive plan to tame Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr
Kroos questions Flick’s defensive setup in El Clasico
Barcelona’s 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu has reignited debate over Flick’s tactical approach. The German coach, who watched from the stands due to suspension, saw his side outpaced and outclassed by Madrid's forwards, with Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham on target in a statement win for Los Blancos.
While the Catalan giants showed promise in possession, their defensive structure crumbled under Madrid’s high tempo and direct transitions. Former World Cup winner Kroos voiced his surprise at Flick’s decision to start Eric Garcia alongside Pau Cubarsi, instead of opting for the more physical Ronald Araujo, a player known for his speed and strength in one-on-one duels.
- Getty/GOAL
Garcia start called out by ex-Madrid midfielder
Speaking on his podcast Einfach mal Luppen, Kroos explained that Barcelona’s defensive setup made little sense given Madrid’s attacking threat, singling out Flick’s centre-back selection as a major flaw.
“In the centre of defence, I don't understand why Garcia is playing,” Kroos said. “Football-wise, he’s slightly better than Araujo, but Araujo has the physical strength to chase down opponents more, especially when you're defending so high up the pitch. He would have been the ideal player for that style of play and that opponent.”
The ex-Los Blancos midfielder went on to emphasise how Barca’s lack of pace at the back played straight into Madrid’s hands. “When you have Mbappe and Vinícius up against you, you need someone who can match that pace,” he added. “Araujo can do that. I was very surprised by his absence.”
Indeed, Barcelona’s defenders struggled to contain the electric duo throughout the game, with Vinicius repeatedly stretching the backline and Mbappe exploiting the spaces behind. Flick’s decision to leave out Araujo left many fans and pundits baffled, with Kroos’s comments echoing a growing sense that Barca’s defensive organisation cost them dearly.
Loss of Inigo Martinez still haunting Barcelona
Beyond the tactical choices, the 35-year-old also pointed to a broader structural problem in Barcelona’s defence: the failure to replace Inigo Martinez, who joined Al-Nassr in the summer.
“I already mentioned it at the time: Inigo Martinez was very important,” Kroos noted. “Last year, he was Barca's centre-back with the best ball distribution. He wasn’t the fastest, but he was an excellent defender and had great build-up play. Against Real Madrid, his absence was noticeable when the team suffered under their high press. They didn’t replace him, and that’s taking its toll.”
Kroos did, however, acknowledge the difficult circumstances Flick faced on the night, adding: “It’s fair to say that Barça arrived very weakened: from the goalkeeper to the coach. They were missing key players like Raphinha, Dani Olmo and Lewandowski.”
His assessment underlined how Flick’s Barcelona remain a work in progress this season, capable of dominating possession but still searching for balance, particularly in defence.
- Getty Images Sport
Post-match El Clasico chaos and Flick’s next steps
Tensions boiled over after the final whistle, as several Madrid players confronted Lamine Yamal in a heated exchange. Dani Carvajal told the 18-year-old: “You speak too much. Speak now,” referring to Yamal’s pre-match Twitch comments joking that “Real Madrid steal.” The incident quickly escalated, with Vinícius Jr. and Jude Bellingham joining the fray before officials intervened to separate the sides.
The defeat leaves Barca five points adrift of league leaders Real, forcing Flick to reassess his defensive options and tactical setup. The German coach has acknowledged the loss of Martinez as a major blow and is expected to shuffle his backline in upcoming fixtures. Barcelona now turn their attention to their next La Liga clash against Elche, hoping to regain momentum before the international break. With injuries still mounting and tensions rising, Flick’s immediate task will be restoring belief in a squad that remains talented but fragile after a bruising Clasico setback.
Advertisement