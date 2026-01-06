'I think it makes more sense' - Hansi Flick confirms Barcelona on verge of re-signing Joao Cancelo after ripping up transfer plan

Barcelona went into the January window looking to bolster their options in defence after centre-back Andreas Christensen suffered an ACL injury. Head coach Flick has confirmed that while a like-for-like replacement for Christensen was initially on their agenda, he and sporting director Deco decided the opportunity to bring back Cancelo was too good to pass up.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Flick said: "I spoke with my staff, and with Deco we speak a lot. And we think that when Ronald [Araujo] is back we have good alternatives at centre-back. Joao can play on both sides, he can give us good options. But in the end, until now, it's not done, but I'd be happy if it goes through. He's another option for the offence. We talked about signing a centre-back, but I think it makes more sense, I think it is a good option, and a high quality player.

"We've had a situation these past two years where we have to be smart about the players we sign. It's not like the other clubs, who can play hundreds of millions on players. But I think it's good, you can see our players are progressing. Our young players are developing, and we have faith in them. Now we have the opportunity to bring in a veteran. I'd appreciate it if he comes."

