Another award for Hannah Hampton! England & Chelsea star beats fellow Lioness Alessia Russo & Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati to prestigious BBC Women's Footballer of the Year accolade
Official: Hampton beats Russo, Bonmati and more to prestigious BBC award
Hampton was unveiled as the 2025 recipient of the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year trophy on Tuesday, beating out competition from fellow Lioness Alessia Russo after the striker also played her part at Euro 2025 and helped Arsenal to win the Champions League. Mariona Caldentey, another member of the Gunners' squad, was also nominated, alongside fellow Spain internationals Patri Guijarro and Aitana Bonmati, the latter of whom just claimed her third successive Ballon d'Or. However, it was Hampton who prevailed here, announced as the winner on the BBC's Newsday programme on Tuesday morning.
She is the ninth different recipient of the accolade, which was first awarded to Asisat Oshoala back in 2015, and the fourth England player to win it, after Earps, Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze, the latter of whom has won it twice. Ada Hegerberg, the Lyon striker, is the only other player to have multiple wins.
How Hampton starred to be named BBC Women's Footballer of the Year
After winning the first-ever Women's Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d'Or ceremony back in September, this accolade is yet another well-deserved one for Hampton after a truly terrific year for club and country. The 25-year-old was superb for Chelsea in the 2024-25 season as the Blues won the Women's Super League, FA Cup and League Cup without losing a single game across the three domestic competitions, setting record after record along the way.
Then, she went to Euro 2025 with England and, under an intense spotlight following Mary Earps' shock retirement, produced big moment after big moment. Her penalty-saving heroics helped the Lionesses defeat Sweden in a shootout in the quarter-finals, a fantastic late stop ensured England stayed in the semi-final clash with Italy before beating the Azzurre in extra time and she was again the shootout hero in the final, breaking Spain's hearts as the Lionesses retained their European title.
Hampton's first words after recognition she didn't 'expect'
Speaking after being surprised with the award by Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor, Hampton told the BBC: "I definitely didn't expect it. With all the other players nominated, I think they've all had unbelievable years. I don't think I did until the final moment when Sonia revealed the trophy."
Asked about her stand-out moments from an outstanding past year, Hampton said: "Winning the Euros is special. Being able to put on an England badge is a special and proud moment. You never take it for granted. Even if it's just around the hotel and you're wearing the kit, it's always a lovely moment when you've got any sort of England badge on your chest. At club level, the season we had last year, the treble winning season, it's an unbelievable achievement from the club and nothing less than what they deserve."
She also reflected on the criticism that women's goalkeepers have endured in the past and how that is changing, because of shot-stoppers past and present. "Obviously goalkeeping is a position that needs a lot of resilience," she noted. "It's a lonely position, but it's also very rewarding. You could be the hero at moments and you could also be the villain at moments. I want to achieve a lot more in the game and I can't dwell on people's thoughts - that's going to hinder me, not help me. The 'keepers before me from Carly [Telford], from Karen [Bardsley], from Mary [Earps], even before that, they've changed the perception of women's goalkeeping. It’s definitely taking off and we're trying to change the perception slowly but surely and make sure it's being seen in the right light."
After breaking the news to Hampton, Bompastor added: "Hannah’s been incredible on and off the pitch since I joined Chelsea. She has been one of our leaders, performing really well. She has been the best goalkeeper in the world and it’s a pleasure to present her with the trophy."
Explained: Why Hampton may not play again in 2025
This award will be a nice boost for Hampton at a difficult time, as she is currently sidelined with a quad injury that could rule her out until the New Year. It means she is set to miss England's final camp of 2025, which will see the Lionesses take on China and Ghana in friendlies over the course of the next week, and potentially some big games for Chelsea too, especially in the Champions League.
The Blues, who sit two places off automatic qualification in the UWCL league phase, take on Roma on December 10 and Wolfsburg, who just beat Manchester United 5-2, on December 17, but could have to do so with young Switzerland international Livia Peng in between the sticks, rather than the more established Hampton.
