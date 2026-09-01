Hamza Abdelkarim reflects on 'wonderful feeling' after making Barcelona debut in Rayo Vallecano thrashing

Barcelona continued their relentless start to the La Liga season with a dominant 5-2 victory over Rayo Vallecano, but the night belonged to Hamza Abdelkarim. The Egyptian forward, who has been a revelation since arriving at the club, officially made his competitive bow in the 86th minute of the encounter. The debut marks a significant piece of history, as he became the first Egyptian ever to play for Barca.

Reflecting on the milestone moment, the young striker could not hide his excitement at finally stepping onto the pitch in front of the home support. "I am very happy with this participation. I was very excited the moment I went down to the field, and there were a large number of fans, and I felt a very wonderful feeling and I hope to experience it continuously," Hamza told TV3.