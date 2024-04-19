USMNT wildcard Haji Wright can prove Copa America point in Coventry City's Wembley day out against giants Man Utd

The American striker heads to Wembley as a huge underdog as he prepares for a game with much at stake

What was so striking about Haji Wright's famous World Cup goal was just how unlikely it was. A surprising call-up to the U.S. men's national team squad to begin with, Wright's finish against the Netherlands was a happy accident. Wright himself admits he knew nothing about it. It was one big moment of luck.

Wright's journey, though, isn't defined by that one goal. After initially breaking onto the scene as a teenage prodigy with the New York Cosmos, he's bounced all over Europe in preparation for that big moment. This weekend, he faces another big moment, another opportunity to make his mark on a massive, massive match.

The USMNT forward is set to lead Coventry City into an FA Cup semifinal on Sunday. Coventry City, yes, little old Coventry City, are going to Wembley. They'll face Manchester United at English soccer's top venue, entering as heavy underdogs against the country's most famous club.

Wright will be leading the charge, as he has all season. He's the man in form and a big reason Coventry City are there in the first place. And, as the Sky Blues prepare for their big game, Wright will dream of crafting another huge surprise.