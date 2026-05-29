'It’s not an easy record to break' - Guillermo Ochoa chasing sixth World Cup as Mexico icon eyes one final chapter

Before Guillermo Ochoa became a World Cup symbol, before the saves in Fortaleza and Doha, before the headband and the mythology that returns every four years, there was Puerto Ordaz.

It was June 2007, deep in Venezuela, and Mexico were facing Brazil in the Copa America. Brazil had Robinho, Diego, Vagner Love, and Elano. Ochoa was still young, still fighting for a place in Mexico’s starting XI. Mexico won 2-0, but the score tells only part of the story. The other part was the then-21-year-old goalkeeper, throwing himself to prevent chances, resisting pressure and giving Mexico a glimpse of what was to come.

Nineteen years later, that night reads differently. It was the first clear sign of a player who would refuse to fade. Ochoa is now chasing a place at what would be his sixth World Cup, a mark no player had reached before this cycle. The now-40-year-old knows it will not be easy.

“It’s not an easy record to break. There is no player with six World Cups, so it’s a big challenge for me," Ochoa told GOAL in an interview conducted on the set of Michelob ULTRA’s FIFA World Cup commercial.

That has always been the tension at the center of Ochoa’s career. He had plenty in Mexico. Club America, the biggest and most successful club in the country, gave him status and visibility. He could have stayed home, signed the kind of long-term contracts that make life easier for Mexican stars and remained a legend without ever leaving his comfort zone.

GOAL relives the story of a Mexican soccer legend who dared to travel the path less traveled as he prepares to play on the game's grandest stage for possibly the last time.