Mexico legend Guillermo Ochoa reportedly set to retire after 2026 World Cup, ending storied career with six Gold Cups, four club trophies and unforgettable World Cup heroics

Ochoa has had a long club career spanning Mexico and Europe, beginning with Club América before stops at Ajaccio, Málaga, Granada, Standard Liège, Salernitana and others. He won silverware with América and Standard, but his career has always been defined as much by longevity and visibility as trophies, with his spell in Europe helping make him one of the most recognizable Mexican goalkeepers of his generation.

With Mexico, though, Ochoa became a legend. The veteran goalkeeper has won six Gold Cups, earned more than 150 caps and was named to a historic sixth World Cup squad in 2026. His legacy is tied most closely to his World Cup heroics, from his unforgettable saves against Brazil in 2014 to standout moments against Germany in 2018 and Robert Lewandowski’s penalty in 2022, performances that turned “Memo” into one of El Tri’s defining modern figures.