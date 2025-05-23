This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Monterrey v Pachuca - Play-in Torneo Clausura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

Guillermo Almada resigns from Pachuca less than a month before FIFA Club World Cup

Liga MXG. AlmadaCruz AzulPachuca

The Uruguayan is on Cruz Azul’s radar to replace Vicente Sánchez for Apertura 2025.

  • Almada and Tuzos won the Apertura 2022 title and the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup
  • He leaves the club with a record of 73 wins, 34 draws, and 47 losses
  • The Uruguayan has a $4 million release clause in his contract
