'Funniest player in the world'- Guglielmo Vicario savaged after howler gifts Fulham second goal after just six minutes against Tottenham

Already trailing 1-0 after defender Kenny Tete put Fulham in front after just four minutes, Vicario soon compounded Tottenham’s misery following a rush of blood to the head. Racing off his goal line to thwart Fulham striker Raul Jimenez, the Italy international found himself in all sorts of trouble after miscontrolling the ball on his weaker left foot.

In a tight spot near the corner flag, Vicario - under pressure from the revenge-seeking Jimenez - then got his clearance all wrong as he gave possession straight to the onrushing Josh King, who laid the ball off to Harry Wilson as the Fulham midfielder brilliantly curled the ball into an empty net.

And to make matters worse, Vicario did not appear to apologise to his Spurs team-mates but rather shouted in their direction as Fulham’s players wheeled away in celebration at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



