Guglielmo Vicario demands accountability after late defensive chaos sees Juventus fall to Sassuolo

The Bianconeri looked to have rescued a point after twice coming from behind, but a complete lack of tactical discipline in the dying seconds allowed Vasilije Adzic to snatch a winner for the hosts. Vicario, who has been a standout performer since joining on loan from Tottenham, was seen screaming at his defenders as the final whistle blew, clearly incensed by the manner in which the game was thrown away.

The match was a defensive nightmare for the visitors, who saw their offside trap breached repeatedly throughout the evening. Goals from Sebastiano Esposito and Kieron Bowie had twice put Sassuolo in the lead, exposing a high line that seemed poorly coordinated and lacked communication. While Edon Zhegrova’s individual brilliance brought Juve back into the game with two solo strikes, the collective failure to secure the defensive third ultimately proved fatal.