Guardiola: Rodri won’t turn down the chance to move to Real Madrid

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed his desire for midfielder Rodri to remain with the club, whilst noting that any player who is unhappy has the right to leave.

According to the BBC, Rodri, the former Atlético Madrid player, stated during the international break that he would consider joining rivals Real Madrid, arguing that “you cannot turn down the best clubs in the world”.

The 29-year-old Spain captain is set to enter the final year of his current contract this summer, having made 293 appearances for the Citizens since joining in 2019.