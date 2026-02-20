'Grow a pair' - Gary Lineker questions Arsenal's mentality in Premier League title fight after latest collapse

Arsenal have won just two of their last seven Premier League games, allowing the chasing pack to close in behind them, and have finished as runners-up in each of the last three seasons. Lineker wants to see some bottle and fighting spirit on show at Emirates Stadium.

The former England striker and Match of the Day presenter has told The Rest Is Football podcast: “Do you think Arsenal just need to grow a pair? I know it’s easier said than done but get yourself together and be a bit more aggressive.

“Be a bit more on the front foot, especially when they get ahead. Is it just a mindset problem for Arsenal, is it a little stutter in the season which every team will go through at some point?

“I suspect they’ll still go on to win the title myself, but this might be a little shot in the arm that they need to sort out. Man City are now just the five points behind Arsenal and they have that game in hand.

“I suppose the question is can City be as consistently brilliant as they were when they won the title four seasons in a row, in that period that pretty much won every game after Christmas, you couldn’t see them dropping points. I’m not quite sure Man City are there or can be consistent enough to track Arsenal down.”