Granit Xhaka move back on! Sunderland switch still possible as Bayer Leverkusen set asking price despite Erik ten Hag's furious denial G. Xhaka Bayer Leverkusen Sunderland Bundesliga Transfers Premier League

Granit Xhaka could still return to the Premier League, a Bayer Leverkusen director confirmed, despite coach Erik ten Hag saying that he won't be sold.