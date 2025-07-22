Granit Xhaka wants Premier League return! Ex-Arsenal star's agent confirms agreement and urges Bayer Leverkusen to allow transfer as midfielder snubs Serie A and Saudi Pro League offers
Granit Xhaka's agent has confirmed that the former Arsenal man's Premier League return is imminent after snubbing offers from elsewhere.
- Xhaka to return to Premier League from Leverkusen
- Agent reveals agreement with newly-promoted team
- Swiss star turned down offers from big European clubs