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Granit Xhaka reveals why he snubbed Chelsea transfer to stay at Sunderland
The allure of Stamford Bridge rejected
In a summer that saw Chelsea aggressively pursuing experience to balance their youthful ranks, Xhaka emerged as a shock priority for the West London club. The 33-year-old Swiss international, who has enjoyed a remarkable career resurgence since leaving Arsenal, was identified by the Blues' hierarchy as the perfect fit for their midfield engine room. However, despite the prestige associated with a move to Chelsea, Xhaka has now revealed that his loyalty to the ongoing project at Sunderland outweighed the temptation of a return to the capital.
Chelsea’s pursuit was not merely a casual inquiry; the Blues submitted a formal £8m bid for the veteran midfielder, an offer that was swiftly and firmly rebuffed by the Sunderland board. Following the collapse of these negotiations, Chelsea eventually turned their attention elsewhere, securing deals for 36-year-old Jordan Henderson and 35-year-old Danny Welbeck to fill their requirement for veteran leadership.
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Commitment to the Sunderland project
Xhaka’s impact at Sunderland has been nothing short of transformative since his arrival. Taking the captain's armband, he led the side to an impressive Europa League qualification in his debut campaign, making 34 Premier League appearances and becoming the tactical heartbeat of the team. His relationship with the fans and the management has flourished, creating a bond that he felt was too valuable to break for a move back to a traditional "Big Six" rival.
Reflecting on the summer saga during an appearance on the Sports Agents Podcast, Xhaka provided a detailed insight into his thought process and why he felt compelled to stay with the Black Cats. The midfielder emphasized that his arrival at the club in 2025 was based on a specific long-term plan rather than a short-term stint. "When I signed the contract here, there was a plan behind the scenes, and the plan was to stick to this project, to believe in this project, and to work for this project," Xhaka explained.
Unfinished business on Wearside
The core of Xhaka's decision rests on the belief that he has not yet reached the ceiling of what he can achieve with Sunderland. With two years remaining on his current contract, the midfielder is fully focused on the club's upcoming European adventure and domestic progression. He revealed that a pivotal conversation with the club's ownership helped solidify his stance during the period of intense speculation.
"When I spoke with the owner of Sunderland, I told him from the beginning, I don't have the feeling that this project is done yet, and this is my motivation," Xhaka stated firmly.
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European nights and future ambitions
Sunderland are now preparing for a historic Europa League campaign, a journey that begins with a home clash against AZ Alkmaar. This continental stage was a major factor in Xhaka's desire to stay, as he looks to lead the Black Cats against the likes of Lech Poznan, Dinamo Zagreb, and Anderlecht in the league phase. "I want to enjoy the European football with this football club with the fans, and hopefully we can get more after this season," he conluded,
However, before beginning their European campaign, Sunderland will first face Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.
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