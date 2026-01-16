Gotham rookie Lilly Reale wins U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year

Her club success translated to the international stage. Reale earned her first senior USWNT call-up in June and made her debut with a start against Ireland, where she recorded her first international assist in a shutout victory. She later played a full 90 minutes against Canada in a high-pressure environment and finished the year contributing to multiple clean sheets for the national team.Before breaking into the senior squad, Reale had been a consistent presence in U.S. youth national teams, including appearances at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup and stints with the U-23s. Her rapid rise in 2025 highlighted both her versatility and maturity despite her rookie status.