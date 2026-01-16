This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
NJ/NY Gotham FC NWSL 2025 Champions ParadeGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

Gotham rookie Lilly Reale wins U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year

Gotham FC defender Lilly Reale has been named the 2025 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year following a remarkable rookie season that quickly elevated her to the senior national team. Reale enjoyed an immediate impact in her first professional campaign, establishing herself as a reliable presence at left back while contributing on both sides of the ball.

  • NJ/NY Gotham FC NWSL 2025 Champions ParadeGetty Images Sport

    Breakout rookie season

    Reale appeared in all 26 regular-season matches for Gotham and started every postseason game, helping the club capture the NWSL Championship. Her performances also earned her NWSL Rookie of the Year honors after logging more than 2,200 minutes across all competitions.

    • Advertisement
  • United States v Italy - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    USWNT debut impact

    Her club success translated to the international stage. Reale earned her first senior USWNT call-up in June and made her debut with a start against Ireland, where she recorded her first international assist in a shutout victory. She later played a full 90 minutes against Canada in a high-pressure environment and finished the year contributing to multiple clean sheets for the national team.Before breaking into the senior squad, Reale had been a consistent presence in U.S. youth national teams, including appearances at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup and stints with the U-23s. Her rapid rise in 2025 highlighted both her versatility and maturity despite her rookie status.

  • United States v Ireland - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Won by a wide margin

    Reale earned 48 percent of the weighted vote, comfortably ahead of Jordyn Bugg and Micayla Johnson. As part of the award, Henkel will donate $10,000 to a community organization of her choice, with Reale selecting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston, reflecting her roots in Hingham, Mass.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • United States v Ireland - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Joined an elite group

    With the recognition, Reale becomes the 28th player to win the U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year - an award that can only be earned once - and joins a list that has historically served as a pathway to future World Cup appearances.

0