'He is a God!' - Arsenal advised to make 'dream' Zlatan Ibrahimovic appointment to reach 'next level' as AC Milan icon backed for sporting director role vacated by Edu
Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be the ideal man to replace Edu Gaspar as Arsenal's new sporting director, says ex-Gunners midfielder Anders Limpar.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ex-midfielder Limpar urges Arsenal to appoint Ibrahimovic
- Wants the Milan icon to succeed Edu as sporting director
- Ibrahimovic is currently in an executive position with the Rossoneri