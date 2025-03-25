Zlatan IbrahimovicGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

'He is a God!' - Arsenal advised to make 'dream' Zlatan Ibrahimovic appointment to reach 'next level' as AC Milan icon backed for sporting director role vacated by Edu

Z. IbrahimovicArsenalAC MilanPremier LeagueSerie A

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be the ideal man to replace Edu Gaspar as Arsenal's new sporting director, says ex-Gunners midfielder Anders Limpar.

  • Ex-midfielder Limpar urges Arsenal to appoint Ibrahimovic
  • Wants the Milan icon to succeed Edu as sporting director
  • Ibrahimovic is currently in an executive position with the Rossoneri
