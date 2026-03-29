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Glenn Hoddle in line for sensational Tottenham return after Igor Tudor sacking
Iconic return on the cards
According to The Daily Mail, Hoddle has emerged as a genuine candidate to take the reins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The 68-year-old is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the club's history and previously managed the side between 2001 and 2003. However, a move for Hoddle would represent a massive gamble given that he has not held a formal management position since leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2006.
Despite his long absence from the dugout, Hoddle remains a beloved figure among the Spurs faithful. The club's hierarchy is looking for a figure who understands the club's DNA after the failed experiment with Tudor. Hoddle has indicated a willingness to step in and help his former side during their hour of need.
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Tudor dismissal after 44 days
The search for a new boss was triggered after Tudor was sacked after just seven games across 44 days at the helm. The Croatian's interim tenure was nothing short of a disaster, yielding only a single Premier League point from five matches.
A humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest proved to be the final straw for the board, leaving the club precariously perched just one point above the relegation zone. Tudor's staff, including Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci, have also departed.
Limited options for the board
While Hoddle is the romantic choice, other names have been linked with the vacancy. Sean Dyche is a favourite with bookmakers but has distanced himself from the role, while Roberto De Zerbi is reluctant to take on a new project mid-season.
Former Spurs figures such as Harry Redknapp and Tim Sherwood have also been mentioned as potential short-term fixes. The club is currently reluctant to hand out a long-term contract as they hope to attract a high-profile name like Mauricio Pochettino in the summer. For now, Bruno Saltor will lead training sessions while the board works behind the scenes to secure a replacement before the trip to Sunderland on April 12.
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A desperate fight for survival
The stakes could not be higher for Tottenham as they face the very real prospect of playing Championship football next season. Having already cycled through Thomas Frank and Tudor this campaign, the next appointment must deliver an immediate impact.
Hoddle’s potential return would be a nostalgic throwback, but whether he can bridge a 20-year gap in management remains the big question. With only seven games remaining in the Premier League season, Spurs are running out of time and matches to save their top-flight status.