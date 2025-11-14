Getty
Giuliano Simeone opens up on having dad Diego as his coach as Atletico Madrid prepare to tie winger to new contract
Giuliano Simeone's relentless push to be an Atleti
Simeone’s story with Atletico began long before he stepped onto the pitch as a professional. As a long-haired eight-year-old, he served as a ball boy at their former stadium, but his path to the first team required a long diversion.
After years n River Plate’s youth academy, he was finally snapped up by the Atletico youth academy while his father was building a solid reputation as coach of the senior team, but it took spells on loan to Real Zaragoza and Deportivo Alaves to lay the foundation for his breakthrough in the capital.
The 2024-25 campaign finally opened the door: his first senior goal, his first Champions League moment, and his growing influence in his father's demanding system.
"At Cerro, he's the coach. Outside of training, he's my dad"
For years, Simeone has lived with a familiar accusation: that every opportunity he receives is because he is Diego Simeone’s son. Every debut, every promotion, every appearance has come with someone claiming he is “only there because of his father.” The criticism follows him everywhere, from the youth system to La Liga, and he knows it will never fully disappear.
Asked directly about the nepotism narrative in an interview on El Larguero, he delivered a clear response: "I've said it many times, I think we have a coach-player relationship where we both have a lot of respect. When we go into training at Cerro del Espino, when we cross those gates, he's the coach and I'm a player. And the player always does what the coach says. Outside of training, obviously he's my dad and he loves me a lot, like any father, and we have a different relationship. Outside of training, we talk a lot about football. We have a WhatsApp group with my brothers, and they send us videos of their plays, highlights, and we discuss them. Everyone gives their opinion. We're all big football fans in the family, of course."
The 22-year-old added: "I was told that a lot when I was very young. When we played matches at 12 years old: 'You play because you're your father's son.' At first, you kind of get used to it, but then it becomes a habit, and you know you play because you love it and you give it your all. I don't know if I kept quiet or silenced them, I swear I try to isolate myself from what's said, I focus on myself, on growing and improving."
Simeone battle odds to become Atleti's first-team player
Simeone describes his biggest transformation in recent years as a physical one, an evolution forged inside Atletico's famously demanding training environment. The club’s conditioning standards reshaped him, making him stronger, quicker, and far better suited to the defensive intensity that defines his father’s footballing philosophy. Working daily alongside top-level teammates pushed his technique to a higher level.
He reviews every match the following morning, once the adrenaline has faded and his judgment is clear, as he looks to improve on an important aspect of his game: "Technically, my striking, my finishing... There are many aspects or facets of the game that help you raise your level. I always watch all my matches. But not with my dad, please, there are already enough videos at the Cerro, no, no, no... (laughs). I watch myself quite a bit because I like it and I think it's a way to learn and improve. Before, as soon as I got home, I'd put on the match and wouldn't sleep. Now I do it better and watch it the next day. Sometimes I say: 'What a great match I played!' And then I watch it and say: 'Does this really seem like a great match to you, Giuliano?'"
His rise has not been smooth, but it has been steady. Giuliano scored three goals across two seasons with Atletico B, then proved himself in the physically demanding Segunda Division with Zaragoza, scoring nine goals and playing a leading role in their attack. His momentum was halted by a serious injury during his loan at Alaves, a moment that forced him into long months of rehabilitation and mental resilience. But he returned to Atletico stronger and soon delivered his first La Liga and Champions League goals.
Atletico eye contract extension talks with Giuliano
Los Colchoneros are finalising an extension that will keep Giuliano at the club until 2030, accompanied by a salary correction that aligns with his new role. Until now, he was among the lowest earners in the first-team squad which is typical for academy graduates—but his increased importance has made the renewal a priority. Giuliano says he dreams of a career like Koke’s.
"I'm very happy to be at Atlético. Very happy, I hope to be here for many years. I hope to have a career like Koke's. I would love to be here for many years," he says.
