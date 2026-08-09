Girona move to rescue ex-Barcelona midfielder Unai Hernandez from Saudi Arabia as Al-Ittihad weigh up loan offer

Now, the club that saw him grow up is ready to provide a lifeline. Girona view Hernandez not just as a talented youngster, but as a player who understands the club's philosophy and the magnitude of the task ahead. At 21, he possesses the technical quality to dominate games in the second tier, and his familiarity with the domestic game means there would be little to no adaptation period required.

With the transfer window still open, Alvarez is desperate for more spark in the final third. The creative burden has been heavy during pre-season, and Hernandez’s ability to operate between the lines could be the missing piece of the puzzle. As Girona prepares for their league opener, the hope is that a deal can be struck quickly to bring the local hero back to where it all began, potentially shifting the momentum of their entire promotion campaign.